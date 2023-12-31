Top track

CAPODANNO A RIO brazilian nye in the heart of rome

Club79
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
PartyRoma
From €27.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🎉 CAPODANNO BRASILIANO AL CLUB79 (exMicca)

Siete pronti a festeggiare il Capodanno come se foste a Copacabana? Il Club79 vi invita a un'avventura esotica per salutare l'anno nuovo con stile brasiliano!

📅 31 dicembre 2023

🕙 dalle 22:00 fino a mattina...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CLUB79.

Venue

Club79

Via Pietro Micca 7, 00185 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

