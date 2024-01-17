DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Good Vibrations

Purgatory
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Good Vibrations an Alchemystic Studio Benefit featuring:

- Renee Lamay

- Bugzzzz

- moonie

- Jerome Sloss, EWON, Knotty Professor, Adrii

- $AINT

- Yellow Shoots

Tickets are sliding scale. All proceeds go to supporting Alchemystic Studio, a virt...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jerome Sloss, Yellow Shoots

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

