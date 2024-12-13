Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Janet Kay and Carroll Thompson

The Forge
Fri, 13 Dec 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AGMP presents

JANET KAY & CARROLL THOMPSON

The Queens’ of Lovers Rock announce their annual Xmas concerts.

Janet Kay is best known for the Dennis Bovell produced single Silly Games which went to #1 in the UK charts at the start of 1979. Janet Kay has al...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by AGMP.
Lineup

Janet Kay, Carroll Thompson

Venue

The Forge

3-7 Delancey St, London NW1 7NL
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

