Top track

The Bug Club - If My Mother Thinks I'm Happy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Bug Club

Komedia Studio
Sun, 12 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Bug Club - If My Mother Thinks I'm Happy
Got a code?

Event information

As part of Komedia’s 30th birthday week we welcome The Bug Club to play a very intimate show in the Komedia studio.

The Bug Club's name does a good job of introducing the band and their music: a tight-knit, collaborative effort focussed on telling tales o...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Komedia Brighton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Bug Club

Venue

Komedia Studio

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.