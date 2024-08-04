DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abbonamento Musicastrada Festival 2024

Location Varie, Pisa
18 Jul - 4 Aug 2024
GigsPisa
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Abbonamento Musicastrada Festival valido per 9 date di Musicastrada Festival 2024!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass Cult Musicastrada

Venue

Location Varie, Pisa

Pisa, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.