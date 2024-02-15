Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Welcomes ft. Riva Starr

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 15 Feb, 9:00 pm
PartyHollywood
About

Orlove by Night & Stereo Punks

Welcome

RIVA STARR

Italian born and London based Riva Starr has long burned a mark on the night. Not simply a widely respected DJ, producer and the owner of Snatch! Records, his restless artistry has made a career from shr...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Orlove By Night & Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

