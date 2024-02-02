DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Loft Lates: Patrick Forge — All Night Long

Cafe 1001
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£7.70
About

Patrick Forge plays all night long for the first time at 1001.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 1001
£
Lineup

Patrick Forge

Venue

Cafe 1001

Brick Lane Management Services, 91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

