Vini Vici presents ALTEZA NIGHT! Vini Vici's pystrance label takes over Miami Music Week on Thursday night March 21st 2024. Psytribe unite!
Thursday March 21th 2024
Venue: LA OTRA
Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)
Hours: 11PM - 5AM
