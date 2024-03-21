Top track

Vini Vici presents Alteza

La Otra
Thu, 21 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
Event information

Vini Vici presents ALTEZA NIGHT! Vini Vici's pystrance label takes over Miami Music Week on Thursday night March 21st 2024. Psytribe unite!

Thursday March 21th 2024

Venue: LA OTRA

Address: 55NE 24th ST , MIAMI FL 33137 ( WYNWOOD)

Hours: 11PM - 5AM

This is a 21+ event
Apex Presents x Pitch Park
Lineup

Vini Vici

Venue

La Otra

55 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, Florida 33137, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

