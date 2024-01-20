DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hippoh Dance Club

La Place
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HIPPOH DANCE CLUB X WAACK IN PARIS, ARE YOU READY?!

Place aux classiques, aux paillettes, à la Funk, au disco, au love évidemment pour notre prochain HippoH Dance Club en collab' avec Waack in Paris le 20 Janvier à La Place !

AU PROGRAMME :

- Talk auto...

Tout public
Présenté par Hippoh en collaboration avec La Place et Waack in Paris
Venue

La Place

10 Passage de la Canopée, 75001 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

