Top track

Izzy Moriarty Whyte - Haunting

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Izzy Moriarty Whyte & friends

The Old Queens Head
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Izzy Moriarty Whyte - Haunting
Got a code?

About

otobeat is excited to team up with Old Queens Head to welcome Izzy Moriarty Whyte & Friends live on Wednesday, 24th January.

IZZY MORIARTY WHYTE – Spacey and folky singing and songwriting based in Brixton, roots in Reading, UK.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Izzy Moriarty Whyte

Venue

The Old Queens Head

44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.