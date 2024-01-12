DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JASPERS release show

Legend Club
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

I Jaspers suoneranno in anteprima il loro nuovo album "COME ASINI NEL POZZO"! Rock e divertimento come se non ci fosse un domani!!!

Il gruppo è certamente una rock band, ma di difficile catalogazione. Ha al suo interno tantissime influenze artistiche e mu...

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend 54.

Lineup

Chibo&Cesareo

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.