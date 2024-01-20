Top track

Sabb, Cuartero - Don't Kill My Vibe

Cuartero, Marcellus, Riley, Gio Marfella + more

E1
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Crowded present their first curation of the year with tech house's finest joining the billing. Ibiza regular Cuartero has seen an emphatic rise in the scene over the past few years with releases on Cuttin' Headz, Hot Creations, Eastenderz + more. UK based...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Cuartero, Marcellus

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.