My Son The Hurricane

New Cross Inn
Tue, 25 Jun 2024, 6:00 pm
£11

About

My Son The Hurricane is a multi-horn, multi-drummer, multi-singer brass funk beast from Niagara, ON. The 12-piece brass-dance crew has toured over multiple countries and played some of Canada, USA and Europe’s biggest festivals. Over 45 sold out shows in 2...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Safe As Milk Promotions and New Cross Live.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
Lineup

My Son the Hurricane

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

