All I Want For Christmas Is Reggae: Don Letts + More

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 21 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
British Icon, Don Letts joins us at Hoots for an evening of Reggae this festive season. 🎄

Famed for his work as a Film Director, shooting to fame following his work directing several music videos for The Clash, he has also made a name for himself as an a...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

Don Letts

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

