SWEET SPINE at Programme Skate

Programme Skate
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsFullerton
$14.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SWEET SPINE

SWEET SPINE is an exciting new three-piece band making a splash in South Carolina comprised of Fox Haynes (19) on guitar and vocals, Taylor Priola (20) on bass and Brannan Crook (22) on drums. The unsuspecting young trio have captured the atte...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
Venue

Programme Skate

2495 E Chapman Ave, Fullerton, CA 92831, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

