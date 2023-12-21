Top track

Meg Mulhearn - Breath Is A Wave

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ritual of Senses Winter Solstice Celebration: ft Meg Mulhearn (Record Release)

Eulogy
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Meg Mulhearn - Breath Is A Wave
Got a code?

About

Visuals and Eulogy Presents: Ritual of Senses Winter Solstice Record Release Party ft Meg Mulhearn

with Elisa Faires, Farewell Phoenix and a DJ set from NHN

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Meg Mulhearn, Farewell Phoenix

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.