Eli & Fur, 8Kays + more

E1
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On the 8th of March we see established melodic duo Eli & Fur return to the Warehouse for a showcase of their cascading harmonies and dark emotive anthems we all know them for.

Collaborations with Camelphat, Bookashade and Danny Howard, as well as releases...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eli & Fur, 8Kays

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

