AFRODROP vol.9

Le Makeda
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
Marseille
€10
About

AFRODROP💧Marseille revient au MAKEDA pour son 9ème Vol !

Au décollage samedi 27 janvier : votre capsule événementielle préférée pour voyager, s'évader et expérimenter les cultures africaines sous toutes leurs formes.

AFROBEATS, AMAPIANO et SHATTA au pro...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open10:30 pm
300 capacity

