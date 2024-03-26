DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pourparler, un viaggio attraverso le parole

Capitol
Tue, 26 Mar, 9:00 pm
TheatrePordenone
From €19.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
#POURPARLER

PAROLE D’AMORE E DI PROTESTA.

PAROLE ANTICHE, PAROLE RIVOLUZIONARIE.

PAROLE DIMENTICATE.

#pourparler una stand-up un po’ veneta, un po’ italiana come non l’avete mai sognata.

Uno spettacolo teatrale dedicato al potere delle parole che poss...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Culturale Il Deposito.

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

