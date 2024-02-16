DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lover: Taylor Swift Night

Empire Control Room & Garage
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ready for a Lover era edition of our all Taylor Swift dance party?! That's right Austin Swifties - get ready for a special Valentine's season celebration. Grab your shiny things, your paper rings, all things pink and red - get your heartbeat skipping down...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Texas Emo Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Empire Control Room & Garage

606 East 7th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

