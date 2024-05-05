Top track

The Slackers, "Don't Let The Sunshine Fool Ya"

Alchemy
Sun, 5 May, 7:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$25.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Slackers - Have The Time
About

Since 1991, the Slackers have released fifteen albums and countless singles, while their 1000s of live performances feed their fans with energetic sets of ecstatic music.

The Slackers have been called ‘the Sound of New York’ by the New York Times. They we...

All ages
Intrinsic Events and Alchemy Presents
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Slackers

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

