DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store signing from Waxahatchee. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Tigers Blood' released via Anti.
All attendees will receive an exclusive print to be signed.
All CD/LP purch...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.