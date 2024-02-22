Top track

BAT BOY, Flowerbomb, Last Wednesday

Quarry House Tavern
Thu, 22 Feb, 8:30 pm
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thursday, February 22nd 2024
Bat Boy + Flowerbomb + Last Wednesday
8:30PM - $15 - All Ages

BAT BOY
Richmond, VA
https://batboymusic.bandcamp.com/album/fun-machine

Bat Boy began as a way to maintain a long-distance friendship between Hannah Eagle...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bat Boy

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

