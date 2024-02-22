DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Thursday, February 22nd 2024
Bat Boy + TBA
8:30PM - $15 - All Ages
BAT BOY
Richmond, VA
https://batboymusic.bandcamp.com/album/fun-machine
Bat Boy began as a way to maintain a long-distance friendship between Hannah Eagle (Philadelphia, PA) and J...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.