DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Modesty et Azuré de la Badasse vous convient à leur ultime création : la Modestyment Badasse ! La Modestyment Badasse est la seule soirée drag hostée par vos deux drags préférées qui pourra vous faire apprécier la famille… car ça n’est pas la vôtre ! Les S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.