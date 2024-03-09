Top track

David Rodigan - Give Me Some Signal!

EartH
Sat, 9 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £12.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall. Last entry for this show is 1am.

Are you ready for the biggest Reggae night of 2024?!

The sound clash king David Rodigan takes over Earth Hackney with Prince Fatty & Horseman by his side. Get ready to give some s...

Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

David Rodigan, Prince Fatty, Horseman

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

