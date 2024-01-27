DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Into The Groove 9th Anniversary Party

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJVarese
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
INTO THE GROOVE SOUND

🍾9th Anniversary🍾

Il sound di Varese festeggia i suoi 9 anni di attività!

Se hai partecipato, se ti sei divertito e scatenato anche a solo una danz di Into The Groove, non puoi assolutamente perderderti questo party! Per l'occasi...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

