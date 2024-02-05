Top track

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Last Dinner Party: Live

Resident Music
Mon, 5 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Last Dinner Party - Nothing Matters
Got a code?

About

It's no secret that between us Residents we've seen this band a fair few times & it's clear to see why the buzz has been so raucous- you'll be especially lucky to see them in a venue as intimate as our shop...

The release date for physical copies of this...

All ages
Presented by Resident Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Last Dinner Party

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.