PERSEPOLIS

Farr's Dalston
Mon, 27 May, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Based on Satrapi's graphic novel about her life in pre and post-revolutionary Iran and then in Europe. The film traces Satrapi's growth from child to rebellious, punk-loving teenager in Iran. In the background are the growing tensions of the political clim...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Lineup

Film Screening

Venue

Farr's Dalston

17-19 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

