DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
🌐 Festeggia con noi 365 giorni di rivoluzione rotonda! 🌐
Galileo compie il suo primo anno, e per festeggiare organizza una grande festa in Via Nino Bixio 10.
Che sia stato con la cassa dritta durante uno dei nostri Occupy o tra una risata e l'al...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.