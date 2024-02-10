Top track

Casual Wednesday - I Have Nothing to Say to You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Casual Wednesday + Generation Feral + more

Hope and Anchor Islington
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Casual Wednesday - I Have Nothing to Say to You
Got a code?

About

LOUD WOMEN presents:

CASUAL WEDNESDAY – bi indie anthems for maladaptive daydreamers

GENERATION FERAL – the only Essex person in Cardiff

HEXMAZE – a group of gals making fuzzed out jams and harmonic chants

PIGEON LIPS – queer feelings rock band

LAYLA...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LOUD WOMEN.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Casual Wednesday, HEXMAZE

Venue

Hope and Anchor Islington

207 Upper Street, Islington, London, N1 1RL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.