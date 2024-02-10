DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LOUD WOMEN presents:
CASUAL WEDNESDAY – bi indie anthems for maladaptive daydreamers
GENERATION FERAL – the only Essex person in Cardiff
HEXMAZE – a group of gals making fuzzed out jams and harmonic chants
PIGEON LIPS – queer feelings rock band
LAYLA...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.