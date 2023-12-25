DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hard Techno

Cieloterra
Mon, 25 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJRoma
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il regalo di Natale quest’anno ve lo facciamo NOI!

A grande richiesta il format che vi ha fatto impazzire torna sulla scena,

100% Hard Techno

100% Ospiti Internazionali

Senza compromessi!

Lunedì 25 Dicembre

@veroniquepoland

@danielahensel____

@lo...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da L'Attimo Fuggente S.r.l..
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Daniela Hensel

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.