Elle Belga RCC

Absenta
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsReus
From €8.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ELLE BELGA, un projecte meticulosament construït, sorgeix de la col·laboració entre Fany Álvarez i José Luis García (Manta Ray, Viva las Vegas), destacant com una de les joies més cuidades, afectuoses i talentoses de l'escena musical espanyola. La seva ext...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Associació Cultural Anima't.
Elle Belga

Absenta

Carrer d'Aleus, 2, 43201 Reus, Tarragona, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

