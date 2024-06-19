Top track

Erland Cooper & Belle Chen - Aflame (Mvt. 6)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Belle Chen

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 19 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Erland Cooper & Belle Chen - Aflame (Mvt. 6)
Got a code?

About

London-based Belle Chen is a pianist and composer whose unique approach in blurring the lines between classical and electronic music has been recognised by industry heavyweights. Described as an artist that is “original and provocative… feels like the sens...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Belle Chen

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.