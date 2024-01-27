DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Robert's Westside Presents:
CHICAGO FUNK MAFIA
w/ Merry Travelers
Doors at 6:30PM // Music at 8:00PM
General Admission: $12 + Service Fees
Day Of Show: $15 + Service Fees
Reserved Table (4-Top): $60 + Service Fees
