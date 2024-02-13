Top track

Benedict Benjamin - Culture War

Benedict Benjamin

Servant Jazz Quarters
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22

About

BENEDICT BENJAMIN

This is the sound of a huge talent coming good.

— For the Rabbits

Benedict Benjamin returns with his first album in four years, a set of songs about parental burnout, anxiety, love and care. The experience of the pandemic and of raisin...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Folklore (Label).
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Benedict Benjamin

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

