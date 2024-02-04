Top track

Gaadge - Oh Wonder

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gaadge + TBA

Comet Ping Pong
Sun, 4 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gaadge - Oh Wonder
Got a code?

About

Sunday, February 4th 2024
Gaadge + TBA
9PM - $15 - All Ages

GAADGE
Pittsburg, PA
https://gaadge.bandcamp.com/

Gaadge is a music project started in Erie, PA in 2014 by Mitch DeLong. Since then, various members have played live shows and helped rec...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaadge

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.