DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sunday, February 4th 2024
Gaadge + TBA
9PM - $15 - All Ages
GAADGE
Pittsburg, PA
https://gaadge.bandcamp.com/
Gaadge is a music project started in Erie, PA in 2014 by Mitch DeLong. Since then, various members have played live shows and helped rec...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.