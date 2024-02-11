DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us this February as we screen Superbowl LVIII. We’ll be screening the whole game from start to finish on the big screen and of course the infamous halftime performance, this year headlined by Usher.
We’ll be keeping the kitchen and bar open ‘til the...
