Top track

My Own

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peppa

Cafe Erzulie
Fri, 26 Jan, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

My Own
Got a code?

About

Peppa is a diasporic dance party that celebrates everything about culture. Sonically bringing together the best of different parts of the Diaspora.

Before midnight, $10 at the door with RSVP. $20 after.

PLEASE NOTE

  • RSVP does not guarantee entry.
This is a 21+ event
Cafe Erzulie.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Silent Addy, DJ Mohogany

Venue

Cafe Erzulie

894 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.