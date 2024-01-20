Top track

Overkast - Original Version

Kindergarten
Sat, 20 Jan, 11:45 pm
DJBologna
€6

About

OVERKAST - ORIGINAL VERSION

📌 Kindergarten, via Calzoni 6/H

🗓️ Sabato 20 Gennaio

🕚 Dalle 23.30 fino a tardi

Dicembre e stato pazzesco regaz, energia incredibile, ce lo ricorderemo per un po' 🌪️

Torniamo quindi nell'anno nuovo con una sorpresa, un...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

2
Ofointhafug, Sator, Claudia Sapienza and 2 more

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

