COMEDY! Por Favor

The Bill Murray
Sun, 11 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
COMEDY! Por Favor | Stand Up Comedy in Spanish

Comedy por favor es esto, un show de Stand Up Comedy en español para reírse en una ciudad donde hace falta, Londres!

La idea es tener un lugar donde cómicos hispano hablantes se sienten seguros de poder hace...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

