DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
[NOTICE] TOWER will be halting construction for the next couple months, and invites you to our holiday gathering in the break room! Marking The End of our first year of development, TOWER 6 will celebrate the DJs, dancers, and workers who have contribute...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.