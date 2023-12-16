DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Body 2 Body

Timbre Room
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJSeattle
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Body 2 Body

Saturday | December 16th | 10PM to LATE

Body 2 Body, A night of club music for the club kings and queens. Inspired by Jersey Club, Baltimore Club, UK Funky, & More. Come shake that ass to the sounds from Uniiqu3 to DJ SLIINK, and beyond.

$10...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Timbre Room.
Venue

Timbre Room

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

