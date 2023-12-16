DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Battle of the Bands!

The Garage
Sat, 16 Dec, 6:30 pm
Tickets $19.06 in advance, $22.15 Day Of (both prices after fees).

Battle of the Bands! Come support your local scene and maybe find your new favorite band! The Garage is an all-ages, substance-free, nonprofit music venue providing young people equitable...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Twin Cities Catalyst Music.

Anunnaki

The Garage

75 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, Minnesota 55337, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

