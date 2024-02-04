DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Amplify presents Battle of the Bands live at Eddie's Attic!
Winning band earns $500 and an opening slot at Amplify Decatur Music Festival!
Open to Decatur High School students only. Contact drobinson@amplifymycommunity.org by December 15 to secure your b...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.