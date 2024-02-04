DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Battle of the Bands

Eddie's Attic
Sun, 4 Feb 2024, 1:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Amplify presents Battle of the Bands live at Eddie's Attic!

Winning band earns $500 and an opening slot at Amplify Decatur Music Festival!

Open to Decatur High School students only. Contact drobinson@amplifymycommunity.org by December 15 to secure your b...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

