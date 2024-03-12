DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Impromptu: A Miami City Ballet Pop-Up Performance

Miami Beach Bandshell
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
ArtMiami
Miami City Ballet brings professional dancers into the Miami Beach community making the art accessible for all. The pop-up performances are choreographed and performed by MCB’s world-class dancers, offering audiences a fresh way to experience ballet in uni...

All ages
Presented by Miami City Ballet
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

