Top track

Ikonika & 45Diboss - Ahright Den

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loki Live: Ikonika, Object Blue, Yraki

Loki
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ikonika & 45Diboss - Ahright Den
Got a code?

About

Next up in the Loki Live series, we welcome Ikonika, object blue and Yraki for a Thursday night live show.

Food from local south London restaurateurs will be available. Good music, local food, nice people.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Ikonika, Object Blue, Yraki

Venue

Loki

302-304 Barrington Road, SW9 7JJ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.