Jeremy Underground, Cody Currie

Phonox
Sat, 25 May, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jeremy has delivered some of the greatest sets in Phonox club history. A true house music icon, few shine behind the decks like him, with infectious selections ranging across the full spectrum of timeless, soul fuelled disco and house. The warm keys, bounc...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jeremy Underground, Cody Currie

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

