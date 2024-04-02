Top track

Summer Like The Season w/ Teen Models + Shiro

The Paramount
Tue, 2 Apr, 7:00 pm
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Summer like the Season https://open.spotify.com/artist/0RO5mq0VKqgNF1QekUrIKB

Teen Models https://www.instagram.com/teenmodelsband/?hl=en

Shiro https://shiro.bandcamp.com/

All ages | 7pm

All ages
Presented by The Paramount
Lineup

Summer Like The Season , Shiro

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

