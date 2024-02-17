DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

80-90-00 meets AUF DER STELLE (TECHNO)

Schlachthof Wiesbaden
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyWiesbaden
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"Winter is coming" Edition

Hysterische Hits der 80er, 90er und 00er in der HALLE und Techno im KESSELHAUS.

Mit den Hits der 80, 90er und 00er ist Cringe King, und der cheesy Dancefloor Pflicht! Auf dem zweiten Floor gibt es dieses mal wieder den fei***...

Einlass ab 18 Jahren!
Präsentiert von Kulturzentrum Schlachthof Wiesbaden e.V.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Schlachthof Wiesbaden

Murnaustraße 1, 65189 Wiesbaden, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

